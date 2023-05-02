MSMEs have time till June-end for claiming covid related relief: finance ministry2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:25 PM IST
The relief provided under this scheme is in continuation to the efforts of the government in promoting and sustaining the MSME sector
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have time till 30 June to submit their claims under the scheme meant for compensating them for damages from non-execution of contracts during the covid period.
