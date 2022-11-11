MSMEs, startups must have access finance to use technology: Environment Secretary

New Delhi: Technology cannot remain confined to big players, and MSMEs and startups must be enabled allow access to finance for using technology optimally, said Leena Nandan, secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Friday.
Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by department of science and technology on ‘Technology needs assessment for sustainable life’ at COP 27, Nandan said that , “Climate change is not an issue confined to those who are seen as emitters. There is now a realization and larger and uniform understanding that climate change cannot be wished away. It is knocking at our door."
She added that climate change has led to devastation in the form of several nature-based occurrences. “Our lifestyles need to change to respond to the challenges that we are facing. Our discussions need to now focus on bridging the gaps between what we want to achieve and how to achieve it."
“In context of technologies in road construction, one-size-fits-all will not apply to India because of the country’s huge diversity. Technology needs assessment and is different for different states. Terrain diversity forces states to find their respective solutions. The 5 R’s, reduce, reuse, recycle, restore and refurbish need the T that is technology," she said.
“We need to add our bits in the larger picture. Only then as a country we can say that we have taken decisive steps to tackle Climate Change," Nandan said.
