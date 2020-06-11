MSMEs struggle to stay afloat even as dues pile up

Public sector units, such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), Kerala’s State Electronics Development Corp. Ltd (Keltron), and Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd (Reil), are yet to pay Optimal for services and products sold nearly a decade ago. Optimal sold products for ₹66 lakh to Bhel in 2011 and is still waiting for the payment. A 28-month-long arbitration proceeding through an MSME facilitation council ruled in Optimal’s favour, awarding it ₹2.78 crore in unpaid dues, and interest. The payment should have come in 30 days of the order in November 2019 hasn’t yet been made by Bhel.