MSMEs: The growth engines of the Indian economy

As the ongoing pandemic has added to the financial strain faced by the MSMEs, promoters are unable to bring in equity funding. In order to assist the promoters, the government has come out with other measures around subordinate debt. The subordinate debt scheme seeks to extend support to the promoters by providing a debt facility of up to 15% of the promoter contribution or `75 lakh, whichever is lower. Under this scheme, banks will be able to fund the promoter’s contribution and the funding gets guaranteed by the government. This in a way is an equity support by the government, while banks are not taking any additional risk. The promoter, in turn, will infuse the amount in the MSME unit as equity and thereby enhance the liquidity and maintain debt-equity ratio.