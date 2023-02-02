MSMEs to reap gains of revamped credit guarantee scheme
- The move is likely to enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of ₹2 trillion
MUMBAI: The government will introduce the revamped version of the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme from 1 April, infusing ₹9,000 crore to aid collateral-free lending to small businesses, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
