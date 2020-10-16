MSP, govt procurement important for country's food security: PM Modi

"Several steps have been taken to ensure that the farmers get one-and-a-half times the input cost as MSP. MSP and government procurement are important parts of the country's food security. So it is natural for them to stay," Prime Minister Modi said during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of India's long-standing relationship with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). A commemorative coin of ₹75 denomination was also released to mark the event.