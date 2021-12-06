MSP no silver bullet to improve farmer incomes

The second issue is how MSP is calculated. The National Commission on Farmers, headed by eminent agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, had in 2006 recommended the MSP should be at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production. At present, this cost of production includes two broad heads: A2 (all paid-out costs for farm inputs) and FL (estimated value of unpaid family labour). Thus, the MSP is determined at 1.5 times A2+FL. Protesting farmers want the 50% markup on comprehensive cost of production (C2): besides A2 and FL, this includes rent and interest foregone on the land and machinery owned. This would mean a 34% increase in the latest MSP for paddy and 13% increase for wheat.