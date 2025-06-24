MSP boost: Procurement of moong and urad under price support scheme in MP, UP

New Delhi: Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved a move to procure moong and urad in Madhya Pradesh and urad in Uttar Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

PSS is usually implemented when prices of pulses, oilseeds and copra fall below the MSP (minimum support price) during peak harvesting periods, and is intended to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce.

Also read | MSP boost: Moong, groundnut procurement approved under price support scheme The decision was taken following a proposal received from the Madhya Pradesh government. Similarly, approval has been granted for the procurement of urad under PSS in Uttar Pradesh, said the government in a statement.

The matter was discussed in a meeting attended by Madhya Pradesh minister for farmers’ welfare and agriculture development Aidal Singh Kansana, Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Union agriculture secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, and other senior officials.

MSP increased The MSP for summer moong (green gram) for the 2025-26 season has been increased to ₹8,768 per quintal from ₹8,682 in 2024-25. Also, the MSP for urad has been set at ₹7,800 per quintal for the marketing season 2025-26.

This represents an increase of ₹400 compared with the previous year. Under PSS, farmers receive an MSP for their produce, particularly during periods of price decline. The scheme protects farmers' incomes and incentivizes pulse production.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Chouhan stated that although the decision to procure moong and urad would place a significant financial burden on the central government, it is committed to ensuring farmers receive the intended benefits.

Also read | India mulls floor price reset to boost pulse output He emphasized that it is crucial for the procurement process to be carried out properly. Direct procurement from farmers will reduce the influence of middlemen and ensure that the actual benefit reaches the farmers.

Issuing directions to officials, he called for the use of the latest and most effective technologies for proper registration of farmers. He advised increasing the number of procurement centres if necessary and ensuring the entire process is carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

Push for concrete steps Expressing concern over complaints of irregularities in storage, Chouhan urged the ministers and officials to take concrete steps to address the issue. He assured Uttar Pradesh’s agriculture minister that the central government will make every possible effort in the best interests of farmers.

The government has permitted procurement of Tur (Arhar), Urad, and Masur under the PSS up to 100% of the production of the respective state for the procurement year 2024-25, to incentivize farmers and enhance the domestic production of pulses while reducing the country’s dependence on imports.

Also read | Cabinet approves higher MSP, extension of interest subvention scheme for farmers Furthermore, in the Union Budget 2025, the government announced the continuation of this initiative for an additional four years, up to 2028-29, wherein procurement of these pulses will be undertaken up to 100% of state production through central nodal agencies—the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF)—with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in pulse production.