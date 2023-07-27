MSRTC bus with partially detached rooftop runs on road, probe on | Watch video

A Maharashtra Stated Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus has been caught on camera running with a detached rooftop from one side which was fluttering in the air, prompting the authorities to begin a probe. The video went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

An official said that the bus was plying in Gadchiroli district of the state. The staffer responsible for the maintenance of vehicles has been suspended after the visuals surfaced on the internet. Speaking to PTI, MSRTC vice chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe informed that the bus belongs to the Aheri depot in Gadchiroli district and the action is being taken against the officer concerned. Take a look at the video below,

Another MSRTC official stated that an officer of the mechanical engineering department in Gadchiroli has been suspended for being responsible for the poor maintenance of the bus.

He said that the bus was plying on the Gadchiroli-Aheri route and the entire rooftop of the vehicle did not come out, but only the outer fiber portion above the driver's cabin was broken and fluttered in the air while the bus was running on the highway.

"The crew of the bus and passengers were unaware of the broken rooftop. After people from some other vehicle pointed it out to the bus crew members, the latter asked them to shoot a video," he told PTI.

State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar did not respond to a query on whether any action would be taken in this connection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country with more than 15,000 buses in its fleet. It ferries around 60 lakh passengers every day.

A union leader in the MSRTC claimed the condition of state transport buses is bad due to poor maintenance, especially after the pandemic, and several passengers face troubles due to leaking buses.

(With PTI inputs)