MSRTC cancels fare hike ahead of elections, easing travel costs for festive season

The cancellation of the fare hike before assembly elections is a relief for passengers using state transport buses during the festive season. This decision follows an announcement of toll exemptions for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai, impacting MSRTC's finances amid rising operational costs.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 09:09 AM IST
The fare hike cancellation, announced ahead of the assembly elections, is a huge relief for passengers opting to travel in state transport buses during the festive season.
The fare hike cancellation, announced ahead of the assembly elections, is a huge relief for passengers opting to travel in state transport buses during the festive season.(File Image of MSRTC’s Shivneri buses)

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has walked back on its proposed 10 per cent passenger fare hike which was supposed to be implemented in October and November, PTI reported.

The cancellation was announced by a MSRTC official on October 14 and comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. This will be a relief for state transport passengers, who use these buses to travel during the festive season, it added.

Also Read | Delhi’s AQI hits 175, numbers ‘poor’ for third consecutive day

MSRTC has issued circulars to regional heads, directing a stop to the proposed fee hike, the official added.

The 10 per cent passenger fare hike was supposed to be implemented between October 25 and November 24. It was aimed at garnering revenue of around 70-80 crore for the cash-strapped state public transport body, it added.

Also Read | Prince Harry-Meghan Markle have a ‘blueprint for separate lives,’ says report

‘Mantralaya Halted Proposed Hike’

Traditionally, the MSRTC is allowed by the state government to raise the fare during the festive season every year, and the hike typically translates into 10 per cent.

A senior MSRTC official said the corporation's newly-appointed chairman Bharat Gogawale recently signed a proposal for the scheduled hike in fare. The recommendation was, however, turned down by Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

"The cancellation of the proposed fare revision will put a financial burden on MSRTC as it has to pay 40 crore in bonus to eligible employees before Diwali, apart from settling staff dues," he said.

Notably, earlier on October 14, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced exemption from toll payment for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai.

Also Read | Poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly elections to be announced today

Past MSRTC Hikes

Last Diwali, MSRTC implemented a 10 per cent fare hike between November 8 and 27, citing the rise in demand for state transport buses during the Diwali season.

MSRTC is one of the largest transport corporations in India which operates a fleet of 15,000 buses, transporting more than 55 lakh people every day.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMSRTC cancels fare hike ahead of elections, easing travel costs for festive season

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.30
    09:07 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    1 (0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.80
    09:07 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.45%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,718.95
    09:07 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-0.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    286.20
    09:07 AM | 15 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.000.00
      Chennai
      77,681.000.00
      Delhi
      77,833.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.