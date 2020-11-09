MSRTC employees to get pending 3-month salary before Diwali: Minister

New Delhi: Maharashtra's state transport employees with pending salaries will be paid one month's salary on Monday, said state transport Minister Anil Parab.

Parab said the employees shouldn't be disheartened and take extreme steps like suicide. He further said the employees will get two-month salary before Diwali.

"Economic condition is bad now but we'll find a way," Parab said while referring to coronavirus pandemic eating into MSRTC's revenue.

Parab's assurance comes at a time when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus conductor allegedly died by suicide in Jalgaon over erratic disbursement of salary.

"For last 3 months he didn't get his salary properly. He has named (Uddhav) Thackeray government responsible for his death," his brother told ANI.

The state-run corporation has not paid the salaries of its employees for the last three months, and to pay them was its priority, Parab said last month.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has sought ₹3,600 crore from the State government for payment of salaries and other essential expenses, Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Friday.

The state-run corporation has not paid the salaries of its employees for the last three months, and to pay them was its priority, the Minister said.

Parab had told reporters that the corporation was trying to raise money through external means too.

The MSRTC needs ₹292 crore per month for paying salaries. The cumulative losses of the transport body have ballooned to over ₹5,500 crore, he said.

The MSRTC used to earn ₹22 crore every day before the coronavirus outbreak, but presently its revenue from passenger services has fallen to barely ₹5-6 crore, he said.

For salaries and to bear the minimum cost of keeping its buses running, the MSRTC has sought ₹3,600 crore from the Government, MrParab said, adding that the State government too is facing financial strain as revenues have shrunk.

Maharashtra reported 5,092 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of a total number of positive cases to 17,19,858, said state Public Health Department on Sunday.

According to the state Public Health Department, 8,232 people recovered today and with it total recoveries stand at 15,77,322.

A total of 110 people succumbed today due to coronavirus taking the death toll to 45,240. The active cases in the state stand at 96,372 with recovery rate at 91.71 per cent.

With inputs from agencies













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.