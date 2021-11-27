More than 3,000 MSRTC's permanent employees have been suspended and over 1,000 daily wage workers have been laid off amid the month-long strike that has practically paralyzed the state-run bus service.

On Friday itself, 500 workers were terminated for not reporting to duty. This comes a day after transport minister Anil Parab warned a strict action against employees, who are currently on a month-long strike, if they do not rejoin duty.

The minister said, "Today we have taken the decision to terminate the services of 500 daily wage workers for whom it's necessary to report to duty everyday." The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has thus so far suspended 3,215 permanent employees and terminated the services of 1,226 daily wage workers, as per officials.

The MSRTC workers have been on a strike since 28 October seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government.

Some employees to join duties

However, the minister said several employees have expressed willingness to join duty after the government announced a salary hike earlier this week.

"Some employees have sought time till tomorrow as they are willing to join duty," Parab said, adding that within a couple of days the situation will improve considerably.

"The MSRTC can give one more day to the employees for rejoining duty, but the deadline cannot be deferred repeatedly."

There would be no more deliberations while the strike is on, the minister said, adding that the agitation is harmful for the corporation, employees as well as passengers.

"If employees are firm on continuing the strike, the government will have to review the decision to give salary hike," Parab warned. A hike of ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 in the basic salaries for employees have been announced, which the minister claims to be the "the highest in the history".

Will discuss anomalies in salary hike after strike is over: Parab told union leaders

Parab, however, assured the union leaders during the meeting on Friday that there will be discussion on anomalies in salary hike once the strike is over.

"There won't be injustice on any employee or no junior employee will get higher salary than seniors," he assured.

The demands of implementation of 7th pay commission and signing of agreement for 10 years instead of four years were raised, he said.

"I am ready to discuss all these issues. But it will not be possible to continue to bear the financial burden and keep the bus services closed," the minister said.

Services resume partially

Meanwhile, services resume partially at 37 of 250 bus depots including Mumbai Central, Thane, Parel, Kalyan, Sangli, Vasai, Rajapur and Pen, MSRTC spokesperson said on Friday.

The MSRTC managed to operate 591 buses, including 428 ordinary ones, on various routes till 5 pm. Of these, the highest 276 buses were operated from Sangli depot.

As many as 11,549 out of 92,266 employees, around 12.5 per cent of the total, joined duty on Friday, including 594 drivers and 433 conductors.

(With input from agencies)

