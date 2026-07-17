MSRTC ticket prices up! Maharashtra clears bus fare hike from 18 July — here is how much more you will pay

The State Transport Authority (STA) has cleared a 13.56% increase in fares for buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), officials announced on Friday. The revised fares will come into effect from 18 July.

According to a senior official, the fare revision has been prompted by a sharp rise in diesel prices and increasing operating costs, making the hike necessary to support the financial health of the state-run transport undertaking.

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MSRTC is among India's largest public transport operators, managing a fleet of more than 14,000 buses and serving over 55 lakh passengers every day across Maharashtra.

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As part of the fare revision, the corporation will withdraw the 10% seasonal fare surcharge that was applicable to ordinary buses. Earlier, on 15 July, MSRTC had extended the seasonal fare hike until the end of the month.

In an official statement, the corporation said the decision to revise fares was driven by multiple cost pressures, including higher diesel prices amid geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region, increased employee allowance expenses, and rising costs of spare parts, tyres and routine vehicle maintenance.

MSRTC said the fare hike is essential to maintain its financial viability and ensure the continued operation of its extensive bus network while meeting escalating operational expenses.

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PPP redevelopment of MSRTC bus depots planned to boost revenue Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday instructed the transport department to prepare depot-specific redevelopment plans for State Transport (ST) bus depots based on their individual commercial potential and submit a proposal to fast-track the projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

At a review meeting, Fadnavis said the redevelopment of MSRTC depots should be executed in a structured manner to generate higher non-fare revenue and strengthen the corporation's long-term financial position.

According to an official release, the chief minister emphasised that each depot has unique commercial prospects and should therefore have a customised redevelopment strategy instead of following a one-size-fits-all approach.

He also directed that revenue generated from commercially successful redevelopment projects be credited to an escrow account, with the funds subsequently used to finance redevelopment and infrastructure upgrades at other MSRTC depots across the state.

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To accelerate the redevelopment programme, Fadnavis asked the transport department to place a proposal before the state cabinet outlining concessions that could be offered to private developers under the state's PPP policy.

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The government is also considering a 49-year lease arrangement, with an option to extend it by another 49 years. Under the proposed model, ownership of MSRTC land will remain with the corporation while allowing private developers to undertake commercial development of the properties.

In addition, the chief minister directed officials to examine the legal feasibility of offering stamp duty concessions for redevelopment projects to make them more attractive to private investors.

Fadnavis further said that MSRTC bus depots should be integrated with Metro rail networks and other modes of public transport to create multimodal transport hubs, improving last-mile connectivity and providing commuters with a more seamless travel experience.

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