MSRTC to launch sleeper coach service on Samruddhi expressway from tomorrow. Details here1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
- Buses between Nagpur and Shirdi will depart at 9 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 am
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is going to launch a sleeper coach bus service on the Nagpur-Shirdi route through the newly inaugurated Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway from tomorrow.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is going to launch a sleeper coach bus service on the Nagpur-Shirdi route through the newly inaugurated Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway from tomorrow.
In a release, MSRTC also said that sleeper coach buses will also run on the new expressway between Nagpur and Aurangabad via Jalana.
In a release, MSRTC also said that sleeper coach buses will also run on the new expressway between Nagpur and Aurangabad via Jalana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway, officially named as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway, officially named as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.
Buses between Nagpur and Shirdi will depart at 9 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 am. Buses between Nagpur and Aurangabad will depart at 10 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 pm.
Buses between Nagpur and Shirdi will depart at 9 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 am. Buses between Nagpur and Aurangabad will depart at 10 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 pm.
The one-way fare of Nagpur-Shirdi sleeper coach will be ₹1,300 for adults and ₹670 for children, while that for Nagpur- Aurangabad bus will be ₹1,100 for adults and ₹575 for children.
The one-way fare of Nagpur-Shirdi sleeper coach will be ₹1,300 for adults and ₹670 for children, while that for Nagpur- Aurangabad bus will be ₹1,100 for adults and ₹575 for children.
Nagpur-Jalna bus fare will be ₹945 for adult passengers and ₹505 for children. Senior citizens above 75 can travel for free while those in the 65 to 75 age group will get 50 per cent concession.
Nagpur-Jalna bus fare will be ₹945 for adult passengers and ₹505 for children. Senior citizens above 75 can travel for free while those in the 65 to 75 age group will get 50 per cent concession.
Nagpur-Shirdi bus service through the new expressway will save a distance of 102.5 km and 4.15 hours of journey time, whereas Nagpur-Aurangabad bus service will save 50.9 km of distance and 4.40 hours of journey time, the release said.
Nagpur-Shirdi bus service through the new expressway will save a distance of 102.5 km and 4.15 hours of journey time, whereas Nagpur-Aurangabad bus service will save 50.9 km of distance and 4.40 hours of journey time, the release said.
The sleeper coaches will have 30 push-back seats and 15 sleeping berths in 2x1 arrangement.
The sleeper coaches will have 30 push-back seats and 15 sleeping berths in 2x1 arrangement.
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi.
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi.
Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Project is a major step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure across the country. The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about ₹55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra.
Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Project is a major step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure across the country. The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about ₹55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies