Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will launch its first-ever electric bus on June 1 on the Pune-Ahmednagar route. The new e-bus, christened as "Shivaee", will be launched in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries at the premises of the corporation's regional office in Pune. Besides, a charging station will be inaugurated by Ajit Pawar in the regional office premises of the corporation.

