MSRTC’s first electric bus Shivai to run on Pune-Ahmednagar route from tomorrow. 5 things to know2 min read . 07:10 AM IST
- MSRTC’s new e-bus, christened as ‘Shivaee’, will be launched in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will launch its first-ever electric bus on June 1 on the Pune-Ahmednagar route. The new e-bus, christened as "Shivaee", will be launched in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries at the premises of the corporation's regional office in Pune. Besides, a charging station will be inaugurated by Ajit Pawar in the regional office premises of the corporation.
Here are 5 things to know about MSRTC’s new e-bus, ‘Shivaee’:
1) The transport body is going to operate 6 daily services with a 12-meter long e-bus having a seating capacity of 43, according to the release.
2) The bus will run at a speed of 80 kmph, it said.
3) On June 1, 1948, the first bus service of MSRTC was launched on the Pune-Ahmednagar route.
4) According to the release, Laxman Kevate, the conductor of the first bus that operated on the Pune-Ahmednagar route on June 1, 1948, will flag-off MSRTC's maiden e-bus "Shivaee".
5) MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses. The loss-making corporation had been ferrying over 65 lakh passengers daily before the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.
Feature of electric buses
The biggest feature of electric buses is that they are pollution free. There is no pollution due to the running of these buses. Along with zero emission, these buses are zero noise. In addition, they are equipped with GPS devices, ramps for the differently-abled, panic buttons, CCTV cameras and other security related facilities.
Delhi Government's e-buses receives bumper response from Delhiites
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 150 e-buses on May 24. The Kejriwal Government had announced free travel for everyone on the e-buses from May 24 to 26 to promote clean mobility. MLAs, along with the top brass of the Delhi, took rides in the e-buses over the last three days to witness & review the facilities as well.
According to the Delhi government data, ''About one lakh people have travelled in electric buses for free on three days on 24, 25 and 26 May. Out of which 40 per cent are women. In which about 12 thousand people travelled on the first day on 24 May. On May 25, about 28 thousand people travelled. Along with this, on May 26, about 52 thousand people travelled for free.''
