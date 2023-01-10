MSTC to conduct auctions for 132 blocks this month under sixth tranche3 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC) will conduct auctions of 132 coal mines under the sixth tranche in states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and others. The sixth tranche of auctions will have a total of 141 blocks out of which 132 will be coal blocks and 9 lignite mines blocks, MSTC CMD Surinder Kumar Gupta told news agency PTI.