MUMBAIFinancial services platform Mswipe on Wednesday said it has gone live with e-RUPI for all its 6.75 lakh point of sale (PoS) and 1.1 million QR merchants, powering hospitals and healthcare facilities to accept the digital vouchers from beneficiaries.

In August, the Union government had launched e-RUPI to provide a digital payment solution between sponsors of services and beneficiaries. The company said in a statement that by taking e-RUPI live on its platform, it will power merchants to accept digital payments by simply scanning the QR or SMS string-based voucher on the customers’ phone.

Ankit Bhatnagar, head of product at Mswipe said, e-RUPI built on the UPI platform is a step in the direction of expanding the digital payments infrastructure in the country and in empowering businesses to accept payments in the most suitable form from their customers.

“This democratises digital payments and at the same time has a tremendous potential to limit misuse of subsidies that are meant for government welfare schemes and under corporate support programmes for their employees. Providing e-RUPI is a step towards our commitment in empowering our merchants to adopt all kinds of digital acceptance methods to improve customer experience and also boost their revenue," said Bhatnagar.

Merchants can now use the UPI Voucher feature on the Mswipe Merchant App to accept prepaid e-RUPI based payments from customers. They can accept payments on their PoS terminals as well as by registering on the Mswipe Merchant App.

The electronic voucher can be used for government welfare programmes such as vaccination, nutrition, fertilizer subsidies, among others in addition to helping corporates roll out employee benefit initiatives including reimbursement for covid-19 inoculation, travel allowances, business expenses and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

