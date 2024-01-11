Ahead of the opening of the Atal Setu, also known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the city cops have announced rules on the speed limit of the vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Mumbai Police, the maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Atal Setu bridge will be 100 kmph. The speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge. However, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have been prohibited on the sea bridge.

"There will be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles," Mumbai Police said in a statement.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks, and buses heading towards Mumbai won’t have an entry on the Eastern Freeway. According to the Mumbai Police, these vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement.

The Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

About MTHL The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), touted to be the longest sea bridge in the country is constructed for ₹ 18,000 crore.

The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land.

It has been in the making since 2018. Originally expected to be completed in 4.5 years, the infrastructure project was delayed by eight months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also known as Atal Setu, the bridge originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district.

According to the Maharashtra government, the mTHL or Atal Setu could help cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours. The bridge will also reduce the distance between Mumbai and Pune Expressway and Goa Highway. It will connect Mumbai with the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts.

