Mubadala eyes investment in gas networks, infra6 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 01:15 AM IST
In an interview Mubadala CEO stated that the fund, which already has investments in India’s renewable energy sector through Tata Power Renewables, is also keen on further investment opportunities in the country’s green energy sector, given its strong potential.
New Delhi: Mubadala Investment Co., the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates, is eyeing gas assets in India’s expanding city gas distribution network, as well as investments in infrastructure and highways. In an interview, Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO of real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala, stated that the fund, which already has investments in India’s renewable energy sector through Tata Power Renewables, is also keen on further investment opportunities in the country’s green energy sector, given its strong potential. Mubadala will focus on gas assets, highways, and renewable energy in India in the years ahead, he said, adding that Mubadala’s investment portfolio is still at a nascent stage and the UAE sovereign fund is focused on increasing its investments in India. Edited excerpts: