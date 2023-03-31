Mubadala eyes investment in gas networks, infra

It’s extremely important. Today India is already the third largest energy consumer, only second to the US and China. It’s the fastest-growing energy market in the world. A lot of that energy is predominantly from coal-based plants. And a lot of that coal is imported, which burdens its fiscal policy greatly. So, when we are investing in this area, I think this will help actually convert the energy from coal into renewable, so there would be less pollution, less pressure on India’s budget by importing more coal. Its also going to be cheaper for the consumers. Our investment over there is not only in power generation, but we are looking at electric-powered water pumps for the agriculture sector with Tata Renewables, which should reduce the cost and pollution for a big and important sector in India. We are looking with Tata Renewables to expand EV charging infrastructure across the country, which will also reduce fuel imports which are India’s single largest import today and are heavily subsidized. We like the sector (renewable). We are looking to deploy more.