'Mubarak ho aap Gurugram mein hain': Viral aerial video shows long queue of vehicles on Delhi-Jaipur highway | Watch

Gurugram, which witnessed massive jam on NH-8 in 2016 for 20 hours due to heavy rains, is again reeling under the same situation after intense downpour earlier today on Monday. Visuals from the Delhi-Jaipur highway showed long queues of cars, with traffic snarls leaving commuters stranded.

This comes amid Gurugram administration issuing work from home advisory for private firms and schools to hold online classes on September 2.

“DC Ajay Kumar has appealed to citizens, stating that the administration is fully alert and rescue teams are on standby. He urged people to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary and to follow all advisories from the administration and the weather department. Civic agencies have activated drainage and pumping systems in waterlogged areas. Police and disaster management teams are working in coordination. Special attention is being given to low-lying areas and major roads to ensure traffic remains under control,” an official said.

Several people took to social media platforms to complain about traffic congestion.

Internet reacts One of the users said, “Mubarak ho aap Gurugram mein hai”, another advised, “Corporates should move out of Gurgaon and start their offices in Noida. I dont know what these companies get in return of opening office in Gurgaon." A third wrote, “I drove 4hrs in this jam today. Took alternate route to avoid jam, stuck in heavy waterlogging, engine was almost seized. Very narrow escape. This is what we are paying heavy taxes..” “I am so disheartened today . Rains can bring a millennium city to a stand still and no one is answering a citizens everyday struggle,” a user mentioned while stating to chief minister's office.

Gurugram Traffic Police took to X and said, “Earlier congestion on Dwarka Expressway has now been cleared. Traffic is moving smoothly in both directions. Our teams remain deployed to monitor flow and assist commuters as needed. Thank you for your cooperation and safe driving habits.”

Tulip Chowk, Malibu Town, Bilaspur Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, near Narsinghpur FOB, Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower, Galleria Market, IFFCO Chowk were heavily affected due to waterlogging. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram experienced more than 100 millimeters of rainfall between 3 PM and 7 PM on Monday, September 1.