India has emerged amongst the top three markets for Microsoft's new Bing search engine, which has ChatGPT incorporated into it and was launched on 7 February. A senior company official also affirmed that the search engine is much better that its rival Google.

The Microsoft official added that the Indian market is very active as people and using various features launched by the company recently.

"Search has changed and will change. It's not going away. Just like when television came into existence, radio didn't go away, but TV got a lot more excitement. The same will happen here. The new capabilities of AI of chat of answers are now increasingly exciting because they're helping answer questions that search didn't do. And with Bing, we are completely unique in that leadership today," Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer of Microsoft told PTI.

The company official added that Bing is receiving a very positive response from its users.

"We're now having over 100 million daily activities on Bing. We are in 169 countries and India is one of the top three markets for us in this new Bing preview. In fact, India is the top image creator market, based on users using the feature, which is really pretty neat," Mehdi said.

“So, of all the countries in the world, India's the top. With some of these visual capabilities, one of the things we also announced this last week is knowledge cards. So that you can now get richer views of the searches. We are seeing a Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as the top search in knowledge cards with other actors rounding out in the Indian market. So, seeing great engagement there (in India)," he said.

The official also responded to Google's claim that chat and search engines are two separate products.

“Google is trying to say that the chat has nothing to do with search and they're separate products. We think they're one integrated product. … In the chat we got a lot of feedback about people wanting to use it for more than just search," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)