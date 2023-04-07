Home / News / India /  ‘Much better than Google,’ Microsoft official claims India in top 3 markets for ChatGPT-powered Bing
Back

India has emerged amongst the top three markets for Microsoft's new Bing search engine, which has ChatGPT incorporated into it and was launched on 7 February. A senior company official also affirmed that the search engine is much better that its rival Google.

The Microsoft official added that the Indian market is very active as people and using various features launched by the company recently.

"Search has changed and will change. It's not going away. Just like when television came into existence, radio didn't go away, but TV got a lot more excitement. The same will happen here. The new capabilities of AI of chat of answers are now increasingly exciting because they're helping answer questions that search didn't do. And with Bing, we are completely unique in that leadership today," Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer of Microsoft told PTI.

Also Read: Microsoft's GPT-4 powered Bing chat to include ads soon

The company official added that Bing is receiving a very positive response from its users.

"We're now having over 100 million daily activities on Bing. We are in 169 countries and India is one of the top three markets for us in this new Bing preview. In fact, India is the top image creator market, based on users using the feature, which is really pretty neat," Mehdi said.

“So, of all the countries in the world, India's the top. With some of these visual capabilities, one of the things we also announced this last week is knowledge cards. So that you can now get richer views of the searches. We are seeing a Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as the top search in knowledge cards with other actors rounding out in the Indian market. So, seeing great engagement there (in India)," he said.

The official also responded to Google's claim that chat and search engines are two separate products.

“Google is trying to say that the chat has nothing to do with search and they're separate products. We think they're one integrated product. … In the chat we got a lot of feedback about people wanting to use it for more than just search," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout