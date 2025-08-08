‘Mud, stones in lungs’: Doctors reveal shocking toll on Uttarakhand cloudburst victims

Search efforts are still underway in Dharali town of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, where torrential rains triggered flash floods on Tuesday, severely impacting hotels and residential buildings.

Uttarakhand has been facing severe monsoon-related disturbances, particularly in its higher-altitude areas, leading to extensive evacuation and relief efforts coordinated by multiple agencies. Two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the nearby Sukhi Top area, triggered widespread devastation, with Dharali suffering the most damage.

Meanwhile, Dr Priya Tyagi, a psychiatrist on the treatment team in Uttarkashi district, told the Times of India, “Survivors are under immense mental stress. The disaster has shaken them, which is common in such large-scale calamities. Some haven't even processed what happened. They're fearful, sad, and confused - but are slowly coping as days pass.”

TOI reported, citing doctors at AIIMS and the district hospital in Uttarkashi,that most patients have sustained blunt-force injuries to the chest, head, or legs.

In this image released by @uttarakhandcops via X on Aug. 7, 2025, Search and rescue operation underway following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Pauri Garhwal. (@uttarakhandcops on X via PTI Photo)

In a few severe cases, medical teams were stunned to find sand and tiny pebbles lodged deep within the patients’ lungs, wounds, and internal tracts.

“All the patients are currently stable,” said Dr. Prem Pokhriyal, PMS at the Uttarkashi district hospital, according to the TOI report. “During surgeries, we removed mud, pebbles, and silt embedded deep in their injuries.”

Uttarkashi: Stranded people being rescued following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali region, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_07_2025_000197A) (PTI)

Advanced equipment required to dredge through the mounds of debris in Dharali in search of the missing are being flown to the spot with the help of IAF's Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters and those of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority.

Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), along with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, and local volunteers, engaged in a joint rescue and relief operation to search for the missing.

People trapped in the Dharali-Harsil disaster are being rescued through helicopters and brought to Matli helipad, from where arrangements have also been made to ensure their safe arrival at their destination.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DIG Gambhir Singh Chauhan said that helicopter services have been deployed to evacuate those trapped. Multiple agencies, including the Indian Army, NDRF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and local administration, are coordinating efforts both on the ground and in the air.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand government informed ANI that 274 individuals, stranded in Gangotri and other areas, have been safely evacuated to Harshil. The group comprises 131 people from Gujarat, 123 from Maharashtra, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, seven from Delhi, five from Assam, five from Karnataka, three from Telangana, and one from Punjab, ANI reported.