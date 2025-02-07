MUDA case: Relief to Siddaramaiah as Karnataka HC dismisses petition to transfer case to CBI

Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the MUDA site allotment case which allegedly involved Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the CBI.

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 's allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi B M.

“The material on record on its perusal nowhere indicates that the investigation conducted by Lokayukta is partisan, lopsided or shoddy for this court to refer the matter to CBI for further investigation or reinvestigation....The petition is dismissed,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said, dismissing the petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

