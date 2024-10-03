MUDA scam: Fresh trouble mounts for Siddaramaiah, new complaint filed against Karnataka CM for ‘destroying’ evidence

MUDA scam: The complainant sought probe and registration of a case for evidence tampering against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and others.

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, at Bharat Jodo Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, at Bharat Jodo Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.(Arunkumar Rao)

MUDA scam: A new complaint was filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others. The complainant accused them of “destroying evidence related to 14 land sites in the MUDA case”.

The complaint was filed by one Pradeep Kumar, news agency ANI reported. He sought probe and registration of a case for evidence tampering against Siddaramaiah and others.

The CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah is also mentioned in the complaint, ANI reported.

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMUDA scam: Fresh trouble mounts for Siddaramaiah, new complaint filed against Karnataka CM for ‘destroying’ evidence

