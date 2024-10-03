MUDA scam: The complainant sought probe and registration of a case for evidence tampering against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and others.

MUDA scam: A new complaint was filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others. The complainant accused them of "destroying evidence related to 14 land sites in the MUDA case".

The complaint was filed by one Pradeep Kumar, news agency ANI reported. He sought probe and registration of a case for evidence tampering against Siddaramaiah and others.