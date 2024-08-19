MUDA ’scam’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves HC against governor’s nod for his prosecution

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has challenged Governor Gehlot's prosecution order in the High Court regarding the MUDA land scam. Congress leader Ramesh Babu has written to President Murmu, alleging the Governor's decision is unconstitutional.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others after a cabinet meeting over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to grant sanction for prosecution of the CM in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others after a cabinet meeting over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to grant sanction for prosecution of the CM in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ’scam’, in Bengaluru(PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday moved High Court challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order to prosecute him in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

In a writ petition, the CM requested for cancellation of permission given to the prosecution. A single-judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar is scheduled to hear the plea today.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “I haven't done anything wrong.”

Also Read | Karnataka MUDA scam row: BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation

In the writ petition, the CM said, an injunction to the prosecution is sought as an interim relief. Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue his writ petition.

“My conscience is clear, I have done nothing wrong. I have been a minister for 40 years and there is not a single black spot in my political life during this period,” Siddaramaiah said.

"I am engaged in the service of people with their blessings. My political life is like an open book. The people of the state also know that I have not done anything wrong," he added.

Also Read | MUDA ‘scam’: Congress announces state-wide protests in Karnataka on August 19

Notably, Congress leader Ramesh Babu has also written to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her immediate intervention in the matter.

He has also claimed that the governor's decision is unjust and politically motivated, "that threatens the very essence of our democracy and the constitutional values upon which our great nation is built." 

The Governor of Karnataka, Babu said in his letter, “in a move that is unconstitutional”, has granted sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fumes at Guv’s prosecution nod in MUDA scam

He said the governor's action, taken on the day following the Independence Day celebrations, is not just a direct attack on the elected government of Karnataka, but a calculated conspiracy to destabilize a government that has been mandated by the people of Karnataka.

Babu said that it is a "political vendetta and misuse of the Governor's office."

He also claimed that the Governor's decision is “influenced by the Central government's political interests”. 

"The BJP and its allies including the JD(S) have misused the Governor's office to orchestrate a vendetta against the Chief Minister, who has led a government that has consistently worked for the welfare of the people," he said.

Also Read | What is Karnataka MUDA scam? Here’s how Siddaramaiah is related

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress workers held a protest after the state Governor granted permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in an alleged MUDA scam.

The MUDA scam surfaced after social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint against Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from MUDA.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 02:58 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMUDA ’scam’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves HC against governor’s nod for his prosecution

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.55 (3.04%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,218.80
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -58.85 (-1.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.45
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    10.9 (3.28%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.4 (1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    338.15
    03:28 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    30.35 (9.86%)

    Angel Broking

    2,347.55
    03:28 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    188.6 (8.74%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,118.75
    03:28 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    166.3 (8.52%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,682.20
    03:27 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    187.55 (7.52%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue