MUDA scam: Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah’s plea against Guv’s sanction for corruption probe

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging the grant of sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Governor to initiate an investigation against him in the MUDA land allotment case, PTI reported.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were improperly allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife, B.M. Parvathi, in a high-value area of Mysuru.

As reported by ANI, TJ Abraham - the complainant in the alleged MUDA scam said, “Anti-corruption movement has got a very big boost...I am sure the judge has travelled quite far in various judgements throughout this country to come to this conclusion. It is a fantastic order. We were prepared for it.”

The MUDA had assigned these plots under a controversial 50:50 ratio scheme, which allowed land losers to receive half of the developed land in exchange for undeveloped land acquired for residential layouts. Some opposition leaders and activists have claimed that Parvathi had received preferential treatment in this arrangement.

Earlier on August 16, the Governor granted sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for alleged offenses detailed in petitions from complainants Pradeep Kumar S.P., T.J. Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna.

Siddaramaiah challenged the legality of this order in the High Court on August 19, arguing that the sanction was issued without proper consideration, violating statutory requirements and constitutional principles, including the binding advice of the Council of Ministers under Article 163 of the Constitution.

He sought to have the Governor's order quashed, claiming it was legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and influenced by extraneous factors.

On August 31, the Karnataka Governor's office informed the High Court that the decision to sanction Siddaramaiah's prosecution in the MUDA scam was made after careful consideration.

Amid the controversy, Karnataka ministers and Congress legislators staged a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest against Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s approval of Siddaramaiah's prosecution.

The Congress party has accused the Governor of bias, claiming he has not acted on other pending cases.