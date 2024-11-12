MUDA Scam: Lokayukta raids underway at 40 places in Karnataka’s Belagavi, Haveri, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, Mysore

MUDA Scam: Lokayukta raids underway at 40 places in Karnataka. The raids are being conducted in connection with 9 cases registered with the Lokayukta department. The raids are underway in Belagavi, Haveri, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, Mysore.

In yet another serious allegation levelled against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam, Social Activist Snehamayi Krishna on Tuesday claimed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah influenced the allotment of the plot.

Right to Information (RTI) activist Krishna alleged that the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah didn't pay the fee for the deed purchase in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment. The MUDA Tehsildar himself paid the stamp duty, he added.

Also Read | Jet Airways liquidation: Why India needs a new regime to save airlines

Krishna is one of the complainants in the alleged MUDA scam.

A week ago, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy had raised concerns about the credibility of the Lokayukta Police's investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Kumaraswamy criticized the probe, questioning the authority of a superintendent-level officer to investigate the Chief Minister, saying, "What inquiry have they done? An SP-level officer inquiring about the CM? It's a drama which happened today. SP might have written whatever they wanted."

Earlier, Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta Police in Mysuru and, after the questioning, emphasized, "The Lokayukta is an independent agency, like the CBI. The governor has recommended that the MUDA case be investigated by the Lokayukta."

Meanwhile members of the BJP-led NDA have welcomed the raids and insisted that they were necessary to uncover the “scam”. Leaders from the BJP and JD(S) in Karnataka also slammed the ruling Congress for questioning the ED probe in the case. They questioned whether a fair probe was possible by the Lokayukta police that functioned under the Siddaramaiah government.