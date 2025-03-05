Mughal emperor Akbar was ‘rapist, invader and looter’, says Rajasthan Education Minister

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar called Mughal emperor Akbar “a rapist, invader, and looter” during a state assembly session on Tuesday.

His remarks came in response to a discussion on the demand for grants for the state education department.

“It pains us so much what they used to teach about the great men (of the country). They tried to belittle Maharana Pratap. And Akbar, who used to set up ‘meena bazaar’, was a rapist, an invader and a looter and was called great. This was an insult to the country of our great men. This cannot be tolerated,” Dilawar said.

As some MLAs objected to Dilawar’s comments, the minister said: “Akbar aapka kya lagta hai (Who is Akbar to you?).”

The minister further said: “Aurangzeb killed countless Hindus, razed hundreds of temples and imposed jizya tax on Hindus. But the reality was hidden from the country’s students and taught for many years… In textbooks, the invader and cruel ruler Taimur was described as great, which was completely inappropriate.”

Last year also, Dilawar made similar remarks, saying Akbar was not only a “rapist” but “to take his name in India is a sin”.

“When we were in school, we read that Akbar was great. I have also studied the same, but I have also heard that he used to set up ‘meena bazaars’, pick up beautiful girls and women, and rape them,” he had said.

Maharashtra: SP MLA Abu Azmi praises Mughal emperor Aurangzeb SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday over his comment praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The state assembly passed a motion unanimously by a voice vote to suspend Azmi from the House till the end of the budget session.

Azmi, president of the Samajwadi Party's state unit, had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar). “Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP), and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime),” claimed the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai.

