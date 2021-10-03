Mughal emperor's glasses up for auction at Sotheby's

Commenting on the Mughal pieces, in a brief interview to Sotheby’s, art historian and writer William Dalrymple said it is the lenses that set these objects apart. "There has been a technical study of these lenses by specialists and there is a high probability that they come from the Mughal era. This is a slice of diamond and emerald through which it can be seen that they were created to be worn. The owner was taking an extraordinary risk because the original diamond which was split to create the lenses must have been between 200-300 karats," he explained.