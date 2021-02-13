OPEN APP
Mughal Gardens to open for public from today. Booking, timings explained
Flowers bloom at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian Presidential Palace in New Delhi on February 11, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)
Flowers bloom at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian Presidential Palace in New Delhi on February 11, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)

Mughal Gardens to open for public from today. Booking, timings explained

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 07:48 AM IST Staff Writer

The 15-acre gardens will be thrown open for visitors at the presidential residence from today.

The famed Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan are set to open to the public from Saturday with a display of various fauna and flora, including specially cultivated flowers that are expected to bloom in vivid colours in phases during this month.

February 13 to March 21

Visitors can enter the Gardens for free from February 13 to March 21 between 10 AM and 5.00 PM and the Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Online booking facility

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic entry will only be available through an online booking facility and not walk-in-entry, unlike previous years.

COVID-19 protocols in place

Various COVID-19 protocols along with sanitisation facility will be provided this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in order to curb the spread of the disease.

President's deputy press secretary Kriti Tiwari said arrangements of drinking water, toilets and first aid are also being provided at various places along the route visitors will take.

Gate No. 35 for all online visitors

She also said that entry and exit for all online visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This year, due to the pandemic, the online booking facility has been divided into seven hourly slots with 100 persons in each slot. You can book your slots for Mughal Gardens here.

