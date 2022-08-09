Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Muharram 2022: PM Modi recalls Hazrat Imam Hussain's sacrifices

Ashura literally means ten and is observed on the tenth day of Muharram
1 min read . 12:20 PM ISTLivemint

Prime Minister paid his tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain on the day of Ashura

Prime Minister Modi remembered the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram via a Twitter post on Tuesday.

He wrote on Twitter, "Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood,"

Hazrat Imam Hussain was the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Muharram commemorates his martyrdom and it signifies an expression of sorrow over his martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala which took place 14 centuries ago.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and on the 10th day of Muharram(Ashura literally means ten) Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his follower were killed at the brutal battle of Karbala(present-day Iraq).

The day of Ashura means differently to Shia and Sunni Muslims while for Shia Muslims Ashura is part of the mourning of Muharram and they observe the day by reenacting the battle against caliphs, Sunni Muslims fast during this day.

