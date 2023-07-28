Muharram 2023: Jammu and Kashmir govt postpones ‘Ashura’ holiday; check the new date2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:22 PM IST
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has postponed the Muharram holiday on the occasion of 'Ashura' from 28 to 29 July, following a request from the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.
The Government of Jammu and Kashmir decided to postpone the Ashura holiday, the 10th day of Muharram, from 28 to 29 July. The decision was made following a request from the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, in light of a communication received from Grand Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.
Also read: J&K: Omar Abdullah welcomes centre's permission to Muharram procession through traditional route after 3 decades
Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad expressed gratitude to security agencies and local volunteers for their assistance, describing the event as a "dividend of peace".
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasised that an era of peace has dawned in the Union Territory, and street violence has come to an end. Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, mentioned the provision of a three-tier security arrangement for the event, reported india.com.
The procession on the eighth day of Muharram had not been allowed on this route for over 30 years, it is anticipated that the administration will also allow 10th Day procession on Saturday.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the government's decision and called for the release of religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the allowance of prayers at Jamia Masjid and Eid prayers at Eidgah without any restrictions, reported PTI.
The event caused significant traffic snarls in the city, with Omar Abdullah having to walk from his residence on Gupkar Road to his office at Nawa-i-Subah due to the early morning Muharram procession.
(With PTI inputs)