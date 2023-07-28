The Government of Jammu and Kashmir decided to postpone the Ashura holiday, the 10th day of Muharram, from 28 to 29 July. The decision was made following a request from the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, in light of a communication received from Grand Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.

As per the order issued, the Muharram holiday on account of 'Ashura' will now be observed on July 29 (Saturday) instead of the originally scheduled date of July 28 (Friday), reported Kashmir Observer. It is the day on which the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) in the Battle of Karbala took place. It is also believed that Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.) was born on the 10th day in the month of Muharram. “In partial modification of Government Order No. 1596-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 30.12.2022 and Government Order No. 1597-JK(GAD) of 2022, dated 30.12.2022, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of ‘Ashoora’ shall now be observed on the 29th of July, 2023 (Saturday) instead of 28th July, 2023 (Friday)," the order read. Also read: Muharram 2023: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of procession; List of routes to avoid On July 27, after more than three decades since the outbreak of militancy, the Shia community in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, took out a Muharram procession on a traditional route passing through the Lal Chowk area. The administration had permitted a two-hour window from 6 am to 8 am for the procession, which saw hundreds of mourners peacefully marching on the Gurubazaar to Dalgate route while carrying flags and chanting together.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad expressed gratitude to security agencies and local volunteers for their assistance, describing the event as a "dividend of peace".

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasised that an era of peace has dawned in the Union Territory, and street violence has come to an end. Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, mentioned the provision of a three-tier security arrangement for the event, reported india.com.

The procession on the eighth day of Muharram had not been allowed on this route for over 30 years, it is anticipated that the administration will also allow 10th Day procession on Saturday.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the government's decision and called for the release of religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the allowance of prayers at Jamia Masjid and Eid prayers at Eidgah without any restrictions, reported PTI.

The event caused significant traffic snarls in the city, with Omar Abdullah having to walk from his residence on Gupkar Road to his office at Nawa-i-Subah due to the early morning Muharram procession.

(With PTI inputs)