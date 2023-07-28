As per the order issued, the Muharram holiday on account of 'Ashura' will now be observed on July 29 (Saturday) instead of the originally scheduled date of July 28 (Friday), reported Kashmir Observer. It is the day on which the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) in the Battle of Karbala took place. It is also believed that Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.) was born on the 10th day in the month of Muharram.