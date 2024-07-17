Muharram 2024: Stock exchanges NSE and BSE closed for Muharram; banks and schools in multiple states also shut—traffic regulations on various roads in Delhi from 12:00 noon to 9:30 pm due to Muharram observance.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds great significance for Muslims across the world. This holy month is characterized by intense mourning and introspection, particularly on the 10th day, called Ashura. On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Muslims will observe Ashura, reflecting on the sorrowful events of the Battle of Karbala. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muharram 2024: What's closed? The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two leading stock exchanges, will remain closed today. Besides the Indian stock market, banks in some states across India also witness a holiday on Muharram.

These states include New Delhi, Patna, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schools in several states, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat, will be closed today, July 17, 2024, in observance of Muharram. Students should verify the holiday with their teachers and school authorities.

Muharram 2024: What's open? All offices, restaurants, bars, and other establishments will remain open on Muharram. However, working professionals are advised to coordinate with their respective offices for the Muharram holiday.

Muharram 2024: Traffic advisory The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the Tazia processions in the national capital on July 17, which will take place throughout the city in observance of Muharram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be disrupted on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 near Anand Vihar terminal, Pankha Road, and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj.

Traffic will be regulated from 12:00 noon to 9:30 pm on Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Asaf Ali Road, Panchkuian Road, the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road.

