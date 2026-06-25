Muharram 2026: Schools, banks, offices, stock markets — What's open, what's closed?

Muharram, one of the most sacred months in Islam, marks the beginning of the lunar calendar. Following the lunar month of Safar, Muharram is considered the second-holiest month in the Hijri calendar after Ramadan. During this month, Muslims commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali, also known as Hazrat Imam Hussain.
The most auspicious 10th day of Muharram, observed as Ashura, is being observed on Friday, June 26, this year.
Here's a detailed guide to what's open and what's closed on June 26:
Schools and colleges: All schools, government and private, across India will be closed on Friday for Muharram. Similarly, all colleges will be closed during Muharram.
Government offices: Muharram will be observed as a public holiday for Central Government offices and most state government offices nationwide.
Banks: Banks in most states will remain closed today for Muharram.
Stock market: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Friday, 26 June, due to Muharram. This means that the trading activity across both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will remain suspended today.
Public transport: Bus, train, metro, and auto rickshaw services will be available in India to benefit commuters.
Emergency services: Hospitals, ambulances, medicine shops, the fire department, and other emergency services will be open today.
Shops and markets: Shops and malls will remain open today despite the holiday. Shoppers can expect a normal day at markets.
Considered as the second holiest month after Ramadan, Muharram marks the mourning for the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.
On Muharram, mourners gather at mosques to offer prayers and take out solemn processions to grieve the death of the Prophet's grandson, who was killed in the Battle of Karbala.
Tazia, intricately crafted miniature replicas symbolising the tomb of Imam Hussain, are an integral part of the processions. Made primarily of a bamboo structure, the Tazias are adorned with vibrant coloured fabrics, and ornate detailing.
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