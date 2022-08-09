Muharram processions: These Mumbai roads will be closed for vehicular movement

Muharram processions: These Mumbai roads will be closed for vehicular movement1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Mumbai Traffic Police has tweeted that a number of roads will be closed because of Muharram processions.
“On the occasion of Muharram processions on 9 August, 2022, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am. Alternate traffic arrangements have been made," Mumbai Traffic Police said.
Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zu al-Qadah, and Zu al-Hijjah are the lunar months that come after Muharram in the Islamic calendar. After Ramadan, it is the most holy month in Islam and the start of the lunar calendar that Islam uses.
The first day of Muharram is observed as the Islamic New Year, also known as Al Hijri or the Arabic New Year, as it was during this holy month that the Prophet Muhammad moved from Mecca to Medina. However, on the tenth day of the month, known as Ashura, Muslims mourn the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussain Ibn Ali in Karbala. Because the name "Muharram" means "not permitted" or "forbidden," Muslims are forbidden from engaging in certain activities, such as fighting, and instead spend this time for prayer and introspection.
