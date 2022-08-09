Muharram processions: These Mumbai roads will be closed for vehicular movement

The first day of Muharram is observed as the Islamic New Year, also known as Al Hijri or the Arabic New Year, as it was during this holy month that the Prophet Muhammad moved from Mecca to Medina. However, on the tenth day of the month, known as Ashura, Muslims mourn the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussain Ibn Ali in Karbala. Because the name "Muharram" means "not permitted" or "forbidden," Muslims are forbidden from engaging in certain activities, such as fighting, and instead spend this time for prayer and introspection.