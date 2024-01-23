Expectant mothers nationwide eagerly welcomed newborns, choosing to have pre-planned C-sections that coincided with Monday's consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

According to a report by Times of India, in different urban centres, numerous infants were delivered through C-sections, emphasizing the importance of aligning their births with the “Abhijit Muhurat" period between 11:45 am and 12:45 pm.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live

Dr Sharika Roy, another gynaecologist in Patna, disclosed that at least twelve parents wished for deliveries to occur on the day of the consecration ceremony.

“A baby boy was born precisely at 12.31 pm to a patient named Neha," she told TOI.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, six babies were born through planned C-sections during the auspicious “muhurat." Keerthi J, a 27-year-old mother, shared a mix of joy and fatigue after giving birth to a baby boy. She told TOI her plan to name him Rama, a decision influenced by consultations with astrologers.

The report further said that at Kolkata's AMRI Hospital, two scheduled C-section deliveries took place just moments before the commencement of the consecration ceremony.

Also Read: 'History unfolds' at Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration — 10 highlights from Pran Pratishtha led by PM Modi

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, a couple from Rajasthan joyously welcomed twins—a boy and a girl—born between 12:20 pm and 12:30 pm. Dr Mitali Vasavada, the gynaecologist overseeing the delivery, mentioned that the children were conceived through IVF, and the parents specifically requested the delivery dates to align with the Ayodhya ceremony, TOI reported.

In Ayodhya, the statue of Shri Ram Lalla was revealed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, who subsequently conducted the rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony within the innermost chamber of the majestic temple.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: How your donation can help you save money from income tax outgo?

Emphasizing the importance of establishing the groundwork for India's forthcoming millennium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to commit to constructing a resilient, proficient, magnificent, and spiritually enriched India from this point onward.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!