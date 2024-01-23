Trend of ‘muhurat’ C-sections coinciding with Ayodhya's Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’
Expectant mothers nationwide chose to have pre-planned C-sections to coincide with the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, with numerous infants being delivered during the auspicious period.
Expectant mothers nationwide eagerly welcomed newborns, choosing to have pre-planned C-sections that coincided with Monday's consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message