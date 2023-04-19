Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has turned 66 today on 19 April 2023. He was born on 19 April 1957 in Yemen to Dirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. In 1966, Reliance Industries was founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani. Following Dhirubhai's death in 2002, Mukesh and his younger brother Anil assumed joint leadership of Reliance. While the elder brother took over as the chairman and managing director, Anil was named vice chairman and joint managing director. The brothers, however, feuded over control, leading to a split with Mukesh assuming control of the gas, oil, and petrochemicals units as RIL, while Anil got telecommunications, power generation, and financial services units through a demerger. Last year, on his succession plan for Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani identified twins children Akash and Isha for telecom and retail leadership, and youngest son Anant for new energy unit.

In 2007, Mukesh Amani became India's first rupee trillionaire. He did lose the richest Indian tag to a fellow Gujarati businessman, Gautam Adani in recent months. However, he regained his spot as Asia's richest person in the Forbes Billionaire 2023 list released on 4 April.

On his 66th birthday, lets look at 5 interesting facts about Mukesh Ambani:

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $104 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. As per Forbers, his net worth is $84.1 billion and is currently the 13th richest billionaires in the world.

Born in Aden, Yemen, where his father worked as a gas station attendant, Mukesh Ambani earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay (now the University of Mumbai) and subsequently pursued a master's degree in business administration from Stanford University. He, however, left the program in 1981 to join the family business, where he worked to diversify the company, foraying into communications, infrastructure, petrochemicals, petroleum refining, polyester fibres, and oil and gas production.

Mukesh Ambani owns the 27 floor Antilla which is Counted among the world's most expensive residential spaces, the 27-story building has technically 60 floors. The bottom six floors of his Antilia is reserved for parking his luxurious cars including Maybatch, Rolls Royce Cullinan, BMW 760 Li, etc.

Apart from this, he also owns the grand luxurious hotel is situated in Mandarin Oriental, New York, Stole Park in UK which is a 900-year-old hotel in London. He also also known for owning a range of super luxurious private jets. He owns a total of three private jets. The three jets, Airbus A319, Falcon 900EX, and Boeing Business Jet, are known to cost around ₹100 crore. Despite the wealth, it is said that Ambani is a very humble person and relishes home cooked pure vegetarian food.

He has been ranked 2nd in the world's top CEOs list by the Global Brand Guardianship Index 2023 and also recognised by Harvard Business Review as the fifth best performing CEOs in the world. Apart from this, Mukesh Ambani received Iconic Business Leader of the Decade Award in 2020, TIME 100 Most Influential People in 2019, and Businessman of the Year in 2010.