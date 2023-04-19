Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has turned 66 today on 19 April 2023. He was born on 19 April 1957 in Yemen to Dirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. In 1966, Reliance Industries was founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani. Following Dhirubhai's death in 2002, Mukesh and his younger brother Anil assumed joint leadership of Reliance. While the elder brother took over as the chairman and managing director, Anil was named vice chairman and joint managing director. The brothers, however, feuded over control, leading to a split with Mukesh assuming control of the gas, oil, and petrochemicals units as RIL, while Anil got telecommunications, power generation, and financial services units through a demerger. Last year, on his succession plan for Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani identified twins children Akash and Isha for telecom and retail leadership, and youngest son Anant for new energy unit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}