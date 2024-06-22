Mumbai doctor loses ₹7 lakh in share market scam after being misled by Mukesh Ambani deepfake video

A doctor in Mumbai fell victim to a ‘share market scam’ involving a deepfake video of Mukesh Ambani on Instagram, allegedly losing over ₹7 lakh.
The case has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66(D) of the IT Act, following a complaint filed with Mumbai Police, ANI reported.
Her statement further stated that she was added to a WhatsApp group through a link, assured of profits, directed to download an app, and instructed to deposit money into various accounts.
(With inputs from ANI)