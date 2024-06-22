Mumbai doctor loses ₹7 lakh in share market scam after being misled by Mukesh Ambani deepfake video

  • A doctor in Mumbai has reported a loss of 7 lakh in a share market scam allegedly influenced by a deepfake video featuring industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Livemint
First Published08:28 AM IST
Mumbai doctor loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh in share market scam. (Representative Image)
Mumbai doctor loses ₹7 lakh in share market scam. (Representative Image)

A doctor in Mumbai fell victim to a ‘share market scam’ involving a deepfake video of Mukesh Ambani on Instagram, allegedly losing over 7 lakh.

The case has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66(D) of the IT Act, following a complaint filed with Mumbai Police, ANI reported.

Her statement further stated that she was added to a WhatsApp group through a link, assured of profits, directed to download an app, and instructed to deposit money into various accounts.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai doctor loses ₹7 lakh in share market scam after being misled by Mukesh Ambani deepfake video

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.00959.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00164.00
    Delhi
    74,710.00816.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.001,323.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.06
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue