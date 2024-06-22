Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai doctor loses 7 lakh in share market scam after being misled by Mukesh Ambani deepfake video

Mumbai doctor loses ₹7 lakh in share market scam after being misled by Mukesh Ambani deepfake video

Livemint

  • A doctor in Mumbai has reported a loss of 7 lakh in a share market scam allegedly influenced by a deepfake video featuring industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Mumbai doctor loses 7 lakh in share market scam. (Representative Image)

A doctor in Mumbai fell victim to a ‘share market scam’ involving a deepfake video of Mukesh Ambani on Instagram, allegedly losing over 7 lakh.

The case has been registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66(D) of the IT Act, following a complaint filed with Mumbai Police, ANI reported.

Her statement further stated that she was added to a WhatsApp group through a link, assured of profits, directed to download an app, and instructed to deposit money into various accounts.

(With inputs from ANI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.