Mukesh Ambani donates ₹10 crore to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, lauds Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami's leadership

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams on Friday and donated ₹10 crore to these sacred Hindu temples, ANI reported.

Advertisement

After his arrival, Mukesh Ambani was welcomed by Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), who also gifted him the traditional Uttarakhand cap.

Following the darshan at the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, Ambani told Hemant Dwivedi that the Char Dham Yatra is being conducted very efficiently under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Also Read | Reliance Industries to report its Q2 results 2025 on this date; details here

He noted that the Dhami government has established excellent facilities for pilgrims at multiple stops along the route. Such safe and well-organised amenities are uncommon at other pilgrimage locations.

Ambani mentioned that he has been visiting Uttarakhand for almost 20 years and has never seen such outstanding arrangements in recent years. He commended the historic efforts carried out under Chief Minister Dhami's leadership.

Advertisement

He also said that the number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand is expected to grow significantly in the coming decade.

Mentioning the recent cloudburst events in the state, he offered his condolences for the loss of lives and property and assured that he and the Reliance Foundation would remain supportive of Uttarakhand during challenging times.

Mukesh Ambani promised his full support for the Uttarakhand government in safeguarding the shrines and the environment.

The Ambani family has contributed to the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples for many years.

Also Read | Rajinikanth offers prayers to Lord Badri Vishal at Badrinath Dham

Significance of Badrinath Badrinath is a sacred shrine for Vaishnavites among the 108 'divya desams,' which are incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The town of Badrinath also forms part of the Panch Badri temples, comprising Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri, and Vriddha Badri, in addition to the Badrinath temple.

Advertisement

In the Hindu tradition, Adi Shankaracharya restored Badrinath, also known as Badri Vishal, to revive the lost prestige of Hinduism and unify the nation.