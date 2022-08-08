Mukesh Ambani draws ‘nil’ salary for 2nd consecutive year2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 10:58 AM IST
Reliance, in its latest annual report, said that Mukesh Ambani's remuneration was 'nil' for the financial year 2020-21.
For the second year in a row, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani voluntarily drew no salary from his flagship firm Reliance Industries in the last fiscal, in view of Covid-19 pandemic hitting the business and economy in the country, according to news agency PTI.