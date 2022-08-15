Mukesh Ambani, family get threat call, probe on

It is known that at least eight to nine calls were made to the hospital around 10.30 am today right after they finished the flag-hoisting ceremony as part of their celebration for 75 years of Independence for India, at their premises.
India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family received some threat calls on Monday. The calls posing threats were made to Reliance Foundation Hospital against the billionaire who owns and is the chairman of the largest company in terms of market share, Reliance Industries (RIL). The hospital filed a complaint with the Mumbai police and upon carrying out the investigation, one person is said to be detained. The investigation is still going on.
India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family received some threat calls on Monday. The calls posing threats were made to Reliance Foundation Hospital against the billionaire who owns and is the chairman of the largest company in terms of market share, Reliance Industries (RIL). The hospital filed a complaint with the Mumbai police and upon carrying out the investigation, one person is said to be detained. The investigation is still going on.
The hospital was quick to respond and filed a complaint at the DB Marg Police Station, that being said, the Mumbai police were alerted. The team has begun the investigation which led to the detention of one person.
According to CNN-backed network New18, the hospital's statement said, "we concluded our flag hoisting ceremony at the hospital, that is when we got eight to nine calls from the same caller threatening our chairman between 10:45 am till 12 noon. Right after, Mumbai police was alerted, FIR is being lodged and the team has begun investigations to understand further details of the caller."
The news agency cited sources stating that police presence has been strengthened around the Ambani home in addition to the increased presence of private security.
As per ANI, Mumbai Police stated that more than three calls were received at the hospital. Case being filed, probe underway.
Meanwhile, a PTI report has quoted an official saying, that a preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable.
Mukesh Ambani is also the chairman of the Reliance Foundation Hospital which is located in Girgaon, Mumbai.
This is not the first time, the richest family in India has received threat calls. Last year, in February, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside the Ambanis ‘Antilia’ which led to the NIA investigation that is still ongoing.
Following the threats, the Supreme Court this year in July allowed the government to continue with the security cover for Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.
Despite the threat calls, the RIL chairman along with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani were seen celebrating Independence Day.
On Monday, the stock market is closed due to Independence day and trading will resume from tomorrow onward.
Last week, on Friday, RIL shares closed at ₹2632.65 apiece higher by ₹42.45 or 1.64% on BSE. RIL is the most valued company on exchanges with a market valuation of over ₹17.81 lakh crore as of August 12.
