Mukesh Ambani, family get threat call, probe on

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family received some threat calls on Monday. The calls posing threats were made to Reliance Foundation Hospital against the billionaire who owns and is the chairman of the largest company in terms of market share, Reliance Industries (RIL). The hospital filed a complaint with the Mumbai police and upon carrying out the investigation, one person is said to be detained. The investigation is still going on.

