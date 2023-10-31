Mukesh Ambani gets third death threat, sender demands 400 crore ransom

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Monday morning received a third death threat email in which the sender demanded a ransom of ₹400 crore. HT reported that he is the same sender who sent two such emails on October 27 and demanded ₹200 crore from Ambani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“No matter how good your security is, one sniper of ours can kill you. This time the amount is ₹400 crore and police can’t track and arrest me," the email read as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Following the death threats, the Mumbai Police on Monday increased the security at Ambani's south Mumbai residence.

The first death threat was received on October 27 in which Ambani was threatened to be shot down if he failed to pay ₹20 crore. “If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India," the email read.

Based on the complaint of Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.

On October 28, Mukesh Ambani received another death threat from the same email account. This time the emailer raised his demand from ₹20 crore to ₹200 crore, citing lack of response to the previous email.

"Another email came from the same email account in which it was written 'U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed'," news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

This is not the first time Ambani and his family have received death threats.

In 2022, an unidentified person called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatened to blow up the hospital in south Mumbai, police had said.

In August 2022, a jeweler was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill Ambani and his family members.

In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle laden with explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

