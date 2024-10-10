Mukesh Ambani grieves Ratan Tata’s demise: ‘India lost one of her most kind-hearted sons’

  • Ratan Tata Passes Away: Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani mourned Ratan Tata's death, saying it was a huge loss for every Indian.

Nikita Prasad
Published10 Oct 2024, 02:33 AM IST
A file photo of Mukesh Ambani,
RIL has re-entered the telecom business, diversified in retail and new energy, and raised a record ₹2.5 lakh crore selling minority interests during the Covid lockdown. A file photo of Mukesh Ambani,

Ratan Tata Passes Away: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, former head of India's biggest conglomerate Tata Group, on Wednesday, October 9, saying that ‘India has lost one of her most kind-hearted sons’.

Ambani took to microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), saying, “It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group but to every Indian.”

Ambani added that, at a personal level, Ratan Tata's passing has filled him with immense grief, as he lost a dear friend. “Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied,” he said.

"Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist who always strove for society's greater good. With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991," said Ambani.

"On behalf of Reliance, Nita and the Ambani family, I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved members of the Tata family and the entire Tata Group.

Ratan, you will always remain in my heart.

Om Shanti.

Mukesh Ambani," wrote the Reliance chief in his post on ‘X.
 

Members of India Inc., including top businessmen Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka, Gautam Adani, Sunder Pichai, and other celebrities, mourned the Titan's death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to ‘X’ and cherished his fond memories with the Tata Group's patriarch.

PM Modi said, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to improving our society.”

Ratan Tata breathed his last on Wednesday after being in critical condition at the intensive care unit at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86 years old. Earlier this week, the business tycoon said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to age and related medical conditions.

As chairman for over two decades, beginning in 1991, Tata rapidly expanded the 156-year-old business house. It now has operations in more than 100 countries and clocked $165 billion in revenue for the year ended March 2024. During the 21 years Ratan Tata led the Tata Group, revenues grew over 40 times, and profits over 50 times.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 02:33 AM IST
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 02:33 AM IST

      Popular in News

