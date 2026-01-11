Mukesh Ambani hails 'invincible wall' Modi for India's resilience amid global uncertainty

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani on Sunday hailed India's resilience amid global uncertainty and said challenges created by this geopolitical situation cannot touch or trouble the country due to the "invincible protective wall called Narendra Modi".

Let the world know that this is India's defining decade under the PM's leadership, Ambani asserted while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra region in Rajkot.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) was inaugurated on Sunday afternoon by the PM, who said India is currently witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty and political stability, a time when the world is experiencing uncertainty.

Underlining India's resilience amid global uncertainty, the billionaire industrialist said, "The world is changing very fast, the geopolitical situation is creating new challenges and unexpected turbulence. What is reassuring for India is that these challenges cannot touch or trouble our people because India has the invincible protective wall called Narendra Modi."

The country is not just preparing for the future but shaping it, he said. "From Saurashtra and Kutch we in industry are happy to participate in this growth and direction that PM Modi has shown all of us," Ambani said.

Speaking at VGRC, Ambani said Reliance is committed to make Gujarat India's Artificial Intelligence (AI) pioneer, adding that his companies will double their investment in the state from ₹3.5 lakh crore to 7 lakh crore in the next five years. "Reliance is committed to making Gujarat the AI pioneer of India. In Jamnagar we are building India's largest AI ready data centre with a single goal - affordable AI for every Indian.," he said.

Jio will launch a people-first intelligent platform in India, for India and the world for enabling every citizen, starting from Gujarat, to access AI services in their own device and language everyday to make them more efficient and productive, Ambani added. Ambani also committed to invest at an "unprecedented scale" in Gujarat and said that he would double his investment in Gujarat. "Reliance is already Gujarat's largest investor. In the last five years, we have invested over ₹3.5 lakh crore.

I am pleased to announce we will double this to ₹7 lakh crore over the next five years, creating exponential employment, livelihoods and greater 'sampathi' (wealth) for every Gujarati, and every Indian," he said. Ambani said Reliance is committed to global leadership in clean energy and green materials. "At Jamnagar, we are building the world's largest integrated clean energy ecosystem, spanning solar, battery energy storage, green hydrogen, green fertilizer, sustainable aviation fuel and maritime fuels and advanced materials.

These are not only industries of the future, they are foundations of India's prosperous tomorrow," he pointed out. Jamnagar, once the largest hydrocarbon energy exporter, will in the coming years become India's largest exporter of green energy and materials, Ambani added. "Industry stands for transforming Kutch into a global clean energy hub.

Our multi-gigawatt utility scale solar project, among the world's largest, will deliver round-the-clock clean power through advanced storage and modern grid integration, powering India's green future and reinforcing Gujarat's leadership in renewables," the industrialist said.

Partnering in India's Olympic ambitions and social progress, the Reliance Foundation is prepared to support the Prime Minister's vision of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, Ambani said. "As a concrete step, Reliance will partner with the Gujarat government to manage the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex in Naranpura. The complex is envisioned as a hub for hosting national and international sporting events and for training India's future champions," Ambani said.

