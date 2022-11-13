Mukesh Ambani in race to buy English Premier League football club Liverpool FC, willing to pay…2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 02:08 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani is in race to buy Liverpool FC, claims one of the leading news publications in the UK.
Mukesh Ambani is in race to buy Liverpool FC, claims one of the leading news publications in the UK.
With Mukesh Ambani showing interest in purchasing Liverpool FC, the club may be headed for an Indian takeover, according to The Mirror. Ambaniwill have to fend off interest from parties in the Middle East and the US in order to acquire the famed English football team Liverpool, the report says.